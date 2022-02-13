Pele rookie card sold for over $1m as Brazil legend sets new world record

Brazil legend Pele has set a new world record as his 1958 rookie card has been sold for over $1 million.

Pele is widely revered as one of the finest footballers of all time, having helped his country lift three World Cups over the course of his glittering career.

His status has been solidified further following the sale of a 1958 Alifabologet #635 Pele rookie card, which is set to be finalised by fractional ownership company Rally Rd. on Monday.

How much is a Pele rookie card worth?

Pele's first officially licensed prospect card has been sold for a grand total of $1.33 million (£980,000).

The rookie card is now the first in football history to surpass the $1 million (£740,000) mark, beating the previous record of $900,000 (£664,000) for a different PSA 9 Pele card last November.

Chief product officer and co-founder of Rally Rd, Rob Petrozzo, has said of the card's significance: "Soccer has gotten a lot of attention recently and this particular card has broken the record of 'most expensive soccer card' a couple of times.

"It was issued during the 1958 World Cup campaign, the true Pele rookie, none graded higher: It's kind of a holy grail for [soccer] cards."

What is a rookie card?

A rookie card is defined as a trading card that is the first to feature an athlete after they participate in the highest level of competition within their chosen sport.

In Pele's case, his appearance at the 1958 World Cup completed his rise to the very top of the game, and he hit six goals while picking up the Player of the Tournament award during Brazil's run to glory to make his card stand out above most in the memorabilia industry.

