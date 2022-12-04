Brazil
Pele reassures fans of health with social media post from hospital
Dan Bernstein
00:52 GMT+3 04/12/2022
Pele has been undergoing chemotherapy for bowel cancer since last September, and there were dire local media reports on his condition earlier Saturday.
"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive," Pele wrote on Instagram. I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.
"I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too!
"Thank you so much for everything."
More to come...
