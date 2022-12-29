Pele documentary: How to watch it, release date & full details

The iconic Pele received his own documentary, which focuses on his illustrious career and victorious World Cup accomplishments.

Brazil legend Pele became another football icon to be at the centre of his very own documentary, following in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard, Sergio Ramos and Nicolas Anelka.

The three-time World Cup champion had a film released about himself, his life and his countless accomplishments which arrived at the end of February 2021.

GOAL has all the details.

What is the Pele documentary?

The Pele documentary, titled 'Pele', is an inside look at the football veteran's immensely successful career, covering the life and times of the only athlete to have lifted three World Cup trophies.

The documentary is directed by David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas, and executive produced by Kevin Macdonald.

Tryhorn and Nicholas both previously worked on 'Crossing The Line', about the US Olympian Danny Harris and his struggles with drug addiction.

'Pele' includes exclusive interviews with the late legend himself, in which he speaks about his glittering career with both Santos and the Brazil national team - as well as discussions involving journalists and figures from the sport industry on Pele's immeasurable influence on the sport.

It also has archived, previously never-before-seen interviews with star former team-mates Mario Zagallo and Jairzinho.

'Pele' charts the ascent of the formidable striker, following his rise to stardom at the 1958 World Cup as a teenager and then ultimately being dubbed the King of Football by the time he lifted his third World Cup title in 1970.

You can watch the trailer below:

How can I watch the Pele documentary?

The Pele documentary is available to watch on Netflix.

In order to set up an account, go to www.netlix.com and follow the instructions or do so via the app.

When was the Pele documentary released?

The Pele documentary was released on Netflix on February 23, 2021.