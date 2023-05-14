Paul Pogba makes starting XI for first time in 390 DAYS as Juventus include ex-Man Utd star from the off against Cremonese

- Frenchman has struggled with injury
- Returned to Turin in summer of 2022
- Hoping to rediscover a lost spark
WHAT HAPPENED? Said outing is Pogba’s first as a starter for the Bianconeri, with a testing return to Turin for the Frenchman seeing him suffer a serious knee injury shortly after his arrival from Manchester United as a free agent. Pogba has worked his way back to form and fitness, allowing him to start a competitive fixture for club or country after a wait of over a year.
🏆 TOP STORY: Neymar calls Suarez to support Messi after PSG fans boo him
❓ QUIZ: How well do you know your PL cult heroes?
🚨 MUST READ: Caicedo, Rice or both? Arsenal's midfield overhaul
JUVE STARTING XI IN FULL: Perin, Danilo, Bremer, Gatti, Cuadrado, Paredes, Rabiot, Fagioli, Pogba, Chiesa, Vlahovic
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba’s last start of any kind came for United in a Premier League meeting with Liverpool on April 19, 2022 – with the World Cup winner lasting just 10 minutes in that contest before being forced off.
WHAT NEXT? Pogba impressed Massimiliano Allegri with his cameo off the bench in a Europa League semi-final clash with Sevilla on Thursday and he will now give the enigmatic 30-year-old an opportunity to add to the nine appearances and 137 minutes of football that he has taken in this term.