'Back having fun' - Paul Mullin celebrates making first start of season for Wrexham in time for Ryan Reynolds visit

Paul Mullin started for Wrexham for the first time this season as the Red Dragons registered a win over Grimsby Town on Saturday.

  • Mullin happy to start for the first time this season
  • Came back from injury last week
  • Reynolds was in attendance

WHAT HAPPENED? Ollie Palmer, William Boyle and Elliot Lee were on target as Wrexham registered a 3-0 win over Grimsby Town. The game also marked the return of the club's star striker Paul Mullin into the starting XI who recently returned after suffering a punctured lung during the club's pre-season in the US.

Mullin thoroughly enjoyed his time at the Racecourse Ground as his team picked up a convincing victory.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the match, Mullin wrote on social media, "Well that felt good! Back having fun at The Racecourse!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game also saw the return of club co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds who was in attendance for the first time in the 2023/24 season.

WHAT NEXT? Phil Parkinson's side will be in action on September 23 against Stockport.

