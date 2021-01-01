Pau Torres reacts to Man Utd & Real Madrid transfer talk at home-town club Villarreal

The Spain international defender is seeing a summer move mooted, but he has no intention of pushing for a big-money switch

Pau Torres has reacted to the speculation suggesting that he is a transfer target for the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid by saying that he remains "very calm" at home-town club Villarreal.

The highly-rated centre-half is said to be registering on the recruitment radars of leading sides across Europe heading towards the summer window.

The 24-year-old Spain international is aware of the interest he is attracting, but claims to be paying little attention to it as his focus remains locked on the present.

What has been said?

Torres has told El Transistor on the rumours he is generating: "I'm very calm, I have a contract with the club in my town and I'm enjoying it.

"I have to work to help my team."

Why is Torres in demand?

A product of Villarreal's academy system has taken in 77 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

A regular role has been enjoyed across the last two seasons, allowing seven international caps to be claimed.

His current ability and future potential is said to have been noted at Old Trafford and Santiago Bernabeu.

United are looking for another option to slot in alongside Harry Maguire, while Madrid want to find a long-term successor to club captain Sergio Ramos - who continues to run his contract down towards free agency.

The bigger picture

Torres will not allow himself to be distracted by exit talk, with there still plenty for him to play for in 2020-21.

Villarreal remain in the hunt for a top-five finish in La Liga and are also through to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where Unai Emery is set to come up against his former employers at Arsenal.

Torres said of that challenge: "Arsenal is a great team, it will be very difficult but I think we have a team to be up to the task and we will try to do our best.

"I'm sure the coach will prepare the game perfectly."

