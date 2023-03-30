Lionel Messi made Patrice Evra cry in his car! Ex-France star admits World Cup final loss to Argentina hurt him deeply

Former France left-back Patrice Evra admitted he was devastated by his country's World Cup final loss to Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Evra devastated by France loss

Argentina won on penalties despite Mbappe hat-trick

Left-back was regular fixture for France for 10 years

WHAT HAPPENED? Evra, who made 59 appearances for France, admitted that the World Cup final was an immensely emotional event. And after Les Blues lost on penalties after overturning a 2-0 deficit, Evra was reduced to tears in his car.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I watched the match live and I cried. I did not expect it. France-Argentina, I tell you the truth, I went to my car and I cried." Evra said in an interview with RMC. "For three days I was in pain. And I said to myself 'Patrice, I know you love the France team'... but it hurt me so much. And then, frankly, hats off to the France team."

The 41-year-old also sympathised with France star Mbappe: "Kylian scores a hat-trick. You score a hat-trick, three goals in the final and you don't win the final. You see it was incredible!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France fell to Argentina on penalties in one of the great World Cup finals. Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick - and also buried his penalty in the shootout - but was unable to drag his side past Messi's Argentina.

WHAT NEXT? France started their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with two straight wins, and will return to action this June as they continue their efforts to book a spot in the tournament next summer.