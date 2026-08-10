Paris Saint-Germain tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

There aren't many teams that can boast a trophy cabinet like PSG. France's most successful club, despite only coming into existence just over half a century ago, has amassed dozens of major honours, and now sits among an elite handful of clubs to have won back-to-back European Cups.

If you've not been to the iconic Parc des Princes in Paris before, or you're just very keen to go back, this season could be the perfect opportunity for you to live your footballing fantasies. Let GOAL give you all the vital Paris Saint-Germain ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more.

Upcoming Paris Saint-Germain fixtures at the Parc des Princes

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 2026 PSG vs Stade Rennais Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sun, Aug 30, 2026 Lille vs PSG Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq Tickets Sat, Sep 5, 2026 PSG vs AS Monaco Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sat, Sep 12, 2026 Brest vs PSG Stade Francis-Le Blé, Brest Tickets Sun, Sep 20, 2026 Marseille vs PSG (Le Classique) Stade Vélodrome, Marseille Tickets Sat, Oct 10, 2026 PSG vs Le Mans Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sat, Oct 17, 2026 Strasbourg vs PSG Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg Tickets Sun, Oct 25, 2026 PSG vs Lyon Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sat, Oct 31, 2026 Le Havre vs PSG Stade Océane, Le Havre Tickets Sat, Nov 7, 2026 PSG vs Troyes Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sat, Nov 21, 2026 Nice vs PSG Allianz Riviera, Nice Tickets Sat, Nov 28, 2026 PSG vs Lorient Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sat, Dec 5, 2026 Toulouse vs PSG Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse Tickets Sat, Dec 12, 2026 PSG vs Paris FC (Derby de Paris) Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sun, Jan 3, 2027 Lens vs PSG Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens Tickets Sat, Jan 16, 2027 Angers vs PSG Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers Tickets Sat, Jan 23, 2027 PSG vs AJ Auxerre Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sat, Jan 30, 2027 Monaco vs PSG Stade Louis II, Monaco Tickets Sun, Feb 7, 2027 PSG vs Marseille (Le Classique) Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sat, Feb 13, 2027 Le Mans vs PSG Stade Marie-Marvingt, Le Mans Tickets Sat, Feb 20, 2027 PSG vs Brest Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sun, Feb 28, 2027 PSG vs Lens Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sat, Mar 6, 2027 Stade Rennais vs PSG Roazhon Park, Rennes Tickets Sat, Mar 13, 2027 AJ Auxerre vs PSG Stade Abbé Deschamps, Auxerre Tickets Sat, Mar 20, 2027 PSG vs Strasbourg Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sat, Apr 3, 2027 Paris FC vs PSG (Derby de Paris) Stade Jean-Bouin, Paris Tickets Sat, Apr 10, 2027 PSG vs Le Havre Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sat, Apr 17, 2027 PSG vs Lille Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sat, Apr 24, 2027 Lorient vs PSG Stade du Moustoir, Lorient Tickets Sat, May 1, 2027 PSG vs Angers Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sun, May 9, 2027 Lyon vs PSG Groupama Stadium, Décines-Charpieu Tickets Sun, May 16, 2027 PSG vs Nice Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets Sat, May 22, 2027 Troyes vs PSG Stade de l'Aube, Troyes Tickets Sat, May 29, 2027 PSG vs Toulouse Parc des Princes (Home) Tickets

How to buy Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Paris Saint-Germain games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages. To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to PSG's official ticket portal.

It's worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates, and availability. Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at the Parc des Princes.

When PSG match tickets are listed as 'Grand Public ', that means they are on general sale, and you won't need a membership to buy them. Before that phase, PSG fans with Red & Blue Membership have a brief priority period before Paris Saint-Germain tickets go on general sale.

As one of France's and Europe's biggest clubs, and back-to-back Champions League winners heading into 2026/27, demand is unsurprisingly huge for Paris Saint-Germain fixtures, with tickets often selling out through official channels far in advance of matchdays. If they are sold out, or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release, or hoping to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as Ticombo with options from as low as €81.

How much are Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Paris Saint-Germain tickets at the Parc des Princes on a match-by-match basis, adult prices have typically ranged from €40 to €280 when bought directly through the club, though prices for the 2026/27 season should be confirmed on PSG's official ticket portal as they can change year to year, particularly given the club's continued European success driving up demand.

The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium. The cheapest PSG tickets are typically located behind the goal in the Virage Boulogne stand.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for the latest information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo are currently available from €81 upwards.

Like most teams in Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as 'Le Classique' (PSG vs Marseille, played September 20 away and February 7 at home this season), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

History of the Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes is an all-seater football stadium in Paris, France, which opened in 1972. It is located in the south-west of the French capital, near the Stade Jean-Bouin and Stade Roland Garros. The stadium has been the home of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) since 1974. Before the opening of the Stade de France in 1998, the Parc des Princes was also the home stadium of France's national football and rugby union teams.

The Parc des Princes has staged numerous prestigious football matches over the years, including multiple FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship encounters, as well as hosting three European Cup Finals in 1956, 1975, and 1981.

Current seating capacity sits at just under 48,000 (sources vary between roughly 47,900 and 48,600 depending on configuration). Note that the stadium's future is an active, unresolved story heading into the 2026/27 season: PSG and the City of Paris have reopened negotiations over a potential sale and major expansion of the ground, with reported target capacities ranging from 60,000 to as high as 70-75,000 seats. As of this writing, no agreement has been finalised, and the Parc des Princes' capacity for 2026/27 remains unchanged at its current size, but fans planning ahead should watch for news on this front, as it could affect ticket availability and pricing in future seasons.