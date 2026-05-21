Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-WC-2026-FRIENDLY-RSA-PANAFP
Panama World Cup 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Panama World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
World Cup
Panama
A. Murillo
A. Godoy

Panama are back at the World Cup and you could secure seats to see them play

Panama kicks off their World Cup 2026 campaign on June 17 against Ghana at BMO Field in Toronto.

A red tide (Marea Roja) will be surging north this summer. Panama (and their fans) head to the World Cup 2026 in a confident mood following an impressive qualifying campaign.

Having lost all their matches when they were last on the global stage in 2018, Panama will be keen to get some points on the board during their World Cup group games in Toronto and East Rutherford.

GOAL will show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Panama’s games, and how much they cost.

Panama World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

Panama World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Having missed out on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Panama will want to prove itself this time around.

These are the Group L fixtures that await them:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Wed June 17    

Ghana vs Panama       

BMO Field, Toronto

Tickets

Tue June 23    

Panama vs Croatia     

BMO Field, Toronto

Tickets

Sat June 27    

Panama vs England    

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Tickets

How to buy Panama World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Panama World Cup tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 32 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

Panama World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

What to expect from Panama at World Cup 2026

It’s been a positive period for Panama. Following a 2-1 loss to Mexico in the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League final, Los Canaleros went on a 13-match unbeaten run, until they suffered a loss at the hands of Mexico again in January.

Panama are getting used to unbeaten runs, as for the first time ever they managed to go a whole World Cup qualifying campaign without tasting defeat, winning seven and drawing three of their 10 matches.

Jose Fajardo and Jose Luis Rodriguez were joint top scorers for Panama en route to World Cup 2026 and they’ll be key players in the tournament this summer. Experienced trio, Eric Davis and Amir Murillo (defenders), along with captain, Anibal Godoy, in midfield, who have a total of 354 caps between them, will also play crucial roles.

Thomas Christiansen, who's been in the Panama hotseat since 2020, will know his side cannot afford to concede goals as they did on their World Cup debut in 2018. Back then, they leaked 11 goals during their three group games. Their heaviest defeat being a 6-1 defeat to England.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country

Stadium (City)

Capacity

Canada

BC Place (Vancouver)

54,000


BMO Field (Toronto)

45,000

Mexico

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)

83,000


Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

48,000


Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

53,500

United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

75,000


Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

65,000


AT&T Stadium (Dallas)

94,000


NRG Stadium (Houston)

72,000


Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

73,000


SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

70,000


Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

65,000


MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

82,500


Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

69,000


Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)

71,000


Lumen Field (Seattle)

69,000


Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

 

Felipe Baloy is the only Panama player to score a goal at a World Cup tournament. He netted during his side's 6-1 defeat by England at the 2018 World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

 

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting