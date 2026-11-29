Share Follow GOAL on Google

Palmeiras defeated Estudiantes 1-0 in Montevideo to win their fourth Copa Libertadores title and secure a path toward a potential Intercontinental Cup final against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. Head coach Abel Ferreira credited his players' movement and creativity after booking Verdão's ticket to Qatar and the 2029 Club World Cup.

Advertisement

Palmeiras win Libertadores and target PSG showdown

Palmeiras claimed their fourth Copa Libertadores title with a 1-0 victory over Estudiantes at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo on Saturday, booking a place in December's FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar—where 2025-26 UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain await directly in the final. Ramon Sosa struck the decisive goal to send Verdao to the Middle East alongside a guaranteed berth in the 2029 Club World Cup.

The triumph lifted Palmeiras level with Flamengo as the most decorated Brazilian club in Libertadores history and moved them into joint-fourth overall alongside Flamengo, River Plate and Estudiantes.

'The real artists are the players' – Abel's blueprint

Head coach Abel Ferreira—now the most decorated manager in Palmeiras history with 12 trophies and three Libertadores crowns—revealed that his winning tactical plan blended Brazilian build-up with Argentinian verticality through alternating runs from Arthur and Jhon Arias.

"What I said was: they had to play on different lines. When Arthur was down, Arias had to break through," Ferreira told ESPN. "Brazilian football attacks from the back, then attacks forward. Argentinian football is more forward-thinking. And I mix the two: when one moves backward, the other has to move forward."

Advertisement Advertisement

Ferreira insisted the coaching staff simply set the structure before letting the squad decide the match: "After that, what he's going to do is Arias' decision, it's our Arthur's decision. The only thing I demand from them is behavior, because, let's be honest, the real artists are the players. The coach just has to avoid complicating things."

Related Topics

Record-breaking dynasty and Intercontinental Cup format

Saturday's victory marked Palmeiras' 13th trophy since 2020 and extended their club-record knockout winning streak to 11 consecutive matches in 2026, while captain Gustavo Gomez reached a club-record 14 titles and 17 finals.

Under the six-team FIFA Intercontinental Cup format, UEFA Champions League winners PSG enter straight into the final, while the other five continental champions battle through earlier knockout rounds. After 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite winners Al-Ahli and 2026 OFC Professional League champions Auckland FC contested the first-round play-off for the right to face 2025-26 CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup, Palmeiras enter at the second-round stage in the FIFA Derby of the Americas.

Advertisement

Gruelling schedule on the road to Paris Saint-Germain

Before any potential showdown with PSG in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on December 16 at 1 PM Brasilia time, Palmeiras face a demanding run across two continents.

Verdao contest the Copa do Brasil final against Gremio just three days before meeting 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Toluca at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 9, with a FIFA Challenger Cup play-off against Mamelodi Sundowns awaiting the winners on December 12 for the right to face PSG.