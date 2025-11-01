How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Pacers welcome the Golden State Warriors to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Golden State has gotten off to a solid start this season, winning four of its first six contests, but the team will look to regroup after its brief two-game win streak came to an end with a 120-110 road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

On the other hand, things have been rough for the Pacers, who are desperate to stop the bleeding after dropping five straight. Indiana’s struggles continued Friday night as they were outplayed by the Atlanta Hawks in a 126-106 defeat, leaving them searching for answers heading into this matchup.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Pacers will face off against the Warriors in an exciting NBA game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Pacers vs Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Pacers and the Warriors live on NBA TV and Fubo (in-market).

Indiana Pacers team news

The Pacers had another rough night in their setback to Atlanta. Pascal Siakam paced the offense with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists, Jarace Walker added 17 points, and Quenton Jackson contributed 15 points and four assists. Indiana struggled to get anything going offensively, connecting on just 35% of their field goals and 13-of-47 from three-point range. They stayed competitive through the first half but were undone by a disastrous third quarter, where the Hawks outscored them 34-17 and blew the game open. Aaron Nesmith endured another tough shooting night, managing only 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting, which could open the door for newcomer Mac McClung—who impressed with 12 points in 19 minutes off the bench—to see a larger role moving forward.

Golden State Warriors team news

In the loss to Milwaukee, Stephen Curry once again carried the load for Golden State, finishing with 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Jonathan Kuminga followed closely with 24 points, eight boards, and four dimes, while Jimmy Butler III posted a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds. The Warriors couldn’t find much rhythm offensively, shooting just 42% from the field and 13-of-38 from beyond the arc. Despite clawing back from an early deficit to trail by only one heading into the final period, Golden State faltered late as the Bucks strung together decisive 9-3 and 6-0 runs to seal the game.

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 01/11/25 NBA Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors 108 - 96 12/24/24 NBA Golden State Warriors Indiana Pacers 105 - 111 03/23/24 NBA Golden State Warriors Indiana Pacers 111 - 123 02/09/24 NBA Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors 109 - 131 12/15/22 NBA Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors 125 - 119

