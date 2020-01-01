‘Ozil is Bergkamp-esque & Arsenal should stick with him’ – Adams feels World Cup winner deserves role

The former Gunners captain appreciates that a German playmaker needs to toughen up, but feels his match-altering ability can be useful to Mikel Arteta

should be finding a role for Mesut Ozil, says Tony Adams, with a club legend claiming that the World Cup winner is Dennis Bergkamp-esque in his ability to “open up doors”.

Questions continue to be asked of how long mercurial German playmaker Ozil will stick around in north London.

The 31-year-old is approaching the end of his seventh season in , with 254 appearances for the Gunners having been taken in.

More teams

Ozil has contributed plenty to the collective cause, including 44 goals and 77 assists, but has not always convinced with his laid-back approach and tendency to go missing in big games.

A lucrative contract extension was still earned in January 2018, but Arsenal have struggled to get full value for money form that deal.

That continues to see exit talk generated, as Ozil enters the final 12 months of his current terms, and Mikel Arteta has helped to keep the rumour mill ticking over by omitting his former team-mate from his plans.

Adams can understand why the enigmatic talent divides opinion, but he feels anybody with match-altering ability should be embraced by Arsenal as they continue to struggle for consistency.

The iconic former Gunners captain told talkSPORT of Ozil: “As a coach those kind of players can really make or break you.

“If you don’t get the results and you have a player like that on the sidelines that you’re not using, everyone’s going to point to it.

“If you’re getting results and no-one’s looking they’re going to say: ‘Get him out of the club, he’s not needed’.

“He’s a talent. The guy can win games. He’s a bit like Dennis Bergkamp, a World Cup winner and can open up doors.

“There would be a place in my team if they toughened up behind him to be honest with you.

“That is the job of the coach to get the best out of his squad of players – not to avoid it and say: ‘No good, don’t want you.’

“The board should say to him: ‘These are your players – go and work with them.’ He’s paid so much money.”

Article continues below

Another of those who has failed to convince of late is Brazilian defender David Luiz, with costly errors continuing to blight his game.

Adams concedes that the South American is a nightmare for any coach, with the legendary former centre-half admitting that he would find it tough to play alongside a lively character.

Having once been told by Pat Rice that he could make any partnership work, Adams said: “He told me that anybody could play with me. But even I’d struggle with Luiz!”