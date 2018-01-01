Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals recovery progress on Instagram

The Liverpool midfielder took to social media to reveal that he was recently cleared to run outside for the first time since his injury

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took to Instagram to reveal that he has been cleared to run outside for the first time since suffering a knee injury last spring.

The Liverpool midfielder suffered the major injury in the Reds' Champions League semifinal triumph over Roma and has been out of action ever since.

Oxlade-Chamberlain sustained damage to multiple ligaments in his knee, knocking him out of contention for the final loss to Real Madrid while robbing him of the chance to join the England squad at this past summer's World Cup.

He's also missed out on Liverpool's run to the top of the Premier League thus far, but he's taken a step towards recovery by returning to running at Melwood.