Ousmane Dembele to replace Kylian Mbappe? PSG ready to trigger Barcelona star's €50m release clause if striker leaves for Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move to trigger Ousmane Dembele's €50 million (£43m/$54m) release clause if Kylian Mbappe leaves this summer.

PSG considering Mbappe replacements

Dembele seen as an option

Mbappe linked with Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Foot Mercato reports that PSG have identified Dembele as the ideal potential replacement for Mbappe, and his release clause could mean things move smoothly. He has a €50m release clause, and the Parisian club are ready to pay that in full. Barcelona would only receive half of that figure, with the remainder going to Dembele and his agents.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is said to have informed PSG that he has no intention of signing a new contract but the club would like him to either commit to an extension or leave this summer. His deal expires next summer and PSG, who have appointed ex-Barca boss Luis Enrique, do not intend to see him walk away for nothing.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Any move for Dembele would likely be predicated on the possibility of Mbappe leaving and reports have suggested Real Madrid could be willing to pay €200m (£171m/$217m) to bring him to Spain this summer. Dembele made 35 appearances for Barca last season, scoring eight goals and registering nine assists.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

PSG Twitter

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's future is likely to be the saga of the summer and a deal to sign Dembele appears unlikely unless the World Cup winner moves on.