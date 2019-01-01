Orlando City signs former Manchester United star Nani

The winger has landed in MLS on a three-year contract with the Lions signing him on free transfer from Sporting CP

has announced the signing of former star Nani, who joins from CP in .

Nani has signed a three-year designated player contract with the Lions, according to the club, which also announced there was no transfer fee to complete the deal with Sporting.

“This is an exciting day for our organization,” Orlando City SC EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. “Nani brings tremendous experience to our roster. He’s a dynamic winger with quality abilities to move and cross the ball, impact games and lead the offensive play.”

Orlando City will mark the sixth senior side the 32-year-old Portugal international will play for in his career.

Nani began his senior career at Sporting, where he featured for three years before a big move to Manchester United.

There he would go onto the play for parts of eight seasons, many of them alongside his Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, and win four titles, two League Cups as well as the 2007-08 crown under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Nani would return to his old club Sporting for the 2014-15 season on loan and then completed a permanent Old Trafford exit the following campaign when he headed to Turkish club .

The Portugal man has not been able to find a long-lasting landing spot since his departure from the Red Devils.

Nani would only spend a year at the Fener before heading to , joining up with in July 2016 for a season.

The next year Nani headed out on loan to in , though he only started two league games for the Italian club.

He returned to Sporting in July 2018, and now makes his exit after seven months to the United States.

On the international level, Nani had been a fixture for Portugal and started seven games for his country when it won the 2016 European Championship.

However, while the winger made the preliminary roster for the 2018 World Cup, he did not make the final 23 for his country’s journey to .

He joins an Orlando City side looking to finally break through in MLS.

The Lions joined the league as an expansion side in 2015, but have yet to make the playoffs in their four seasons of existence.