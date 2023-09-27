Ajax keeping tabs on Arsenal-linked Orlando City star Facundo Torres

Eredivisie giants Ajax have sent scouts to monitor Arsenal-linked Orlando City winger Facundo Torres.

Ajax monitoring Facundo Torres

Orlando City previously held talks with Arsenal

Has scored 12 goals this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan, who joined the Major League Soccer club in 2022 from Penarol, confirmed in January this year that Orlando City held talks with Premier League giants Arsenal over a possible transfer. The Gunners consider Torres as the perfect back-up for Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

But amid talks with Arsenal, Ajax have emerged as a new contender to secure Torres' signature as the Dutch club's scouts are reportedly monitoring the 23-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Torres helped Orlando City win the US Open Cup last year. In 2023 he has scored 12 goals in 33 appearances as his club currently occupy the second position on the MLS Eastern Conference league table.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The player will be next seen in action on Saturday when Orlando City face New England.