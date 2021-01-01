Orban explains key difference between Bayern Munich star Lewandowski and Dortmund striker Haaland

The forwards have been dominant in the Bundesliga this season but the RB Leipzig centre-back has noticed the way they play differs greatly

RB Leipzig defender Willi Orban believes Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski are at the same level, but stressed that the two have different playing styles.

Lewandowski has enjoyed another incredible season at Bayern and tops the Bundesliga goal chart this season with 39 goals from just 27 appearances.

Haaland, 20, has been the star of the show at Dortmund with 25 goals in the German top flight and a further 10 in eight Champions League games, resulting in him being linked with a move in the summer transfer window.

Although the Poland and Norway strikers have both been in excellent form, Orban says they have totally different strengths.

"Haaland's greatest strength is his force, his dynamic when it comes to running deep," the centre-back told Goal and SPOX . "He is most dangerous when he lurks at the last line, challenges the ball and then sprints towards the goal.

"Lewandowski, on the other hand, has evolved into a floating striker. He no longer acts as a classic centre-forward. You saw that in the game against us.

"As a defender, you have to follow Lewandowski. When playing against Haaland, you have to tackle him aggressively and secure the depth.

"In terms of their general quality, for me they are both on the same level: world class."

Orban prepared for emotional farewell for Nagelsmann

Orban and Leipzig will come up against Haaland on Thursday should the striker recover from injury in time for the DFB-Pokal final.

The clash offers Leipzig their final chance to collect a trophy under coach Julian Nagelsmann before the 33-year-old leaves to take charge of Bayern at the end of the season.

It was confirmed in late-April that Nagelsmann will replace Hansi Flick at the helm of the German champions and Orban expects an emotional farewell when the 2020-21 campaign is finished.

"Julian and Oliver Mintzlaff informed us about this in the morning on the day the transfer was announced," he said.

"We spoke briefly, but then trained as normal a little later. We knew that we would continue to work together for the time being and still had important games to play together.

"The emotionality will probably only come after the last game."

