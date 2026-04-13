One Dutchman is making a huge impression in England: ‘The best player the club has ever had’

Robin Roefs is the man of the moment in England. The Sunderland goalkeeper played a crucial role in his side’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, earning widespread praise in newspapers and on social media.

On Sunday afternoon the Belgian kept a clean sheet, making seven saves—his highest tally of the campaign.

Sunderland secured the win through Nordi Mukiele’s 60th-minute strike, yet the post-match narrative revolved around Roefs.

The Sunderland Echo typified this sentiment, commenting, “He didn’t have much to do, but when he had to step in, he did so very effectively.”

“The defence immediately looked a lot more stable thanks to his presence,” the local paper added. Roefs had recently returned from a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Sky Sports was also impressed, noting that, in addition to his fine saves, Roefs looked comfortable with his feet against Spurs.

On X, one supporter wrote, “How did we sign Roefs for just twelve million? He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen in a Sunderland shirt!”

One Liverpool supporter even suggested the 23-year-old Dutchman could succeed Alisson Becker at Anfield, while Chelsea fans flooded social media with hopes that Roefs would move to Stamford Bridge this summer.