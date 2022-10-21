‘One advantage in seven years’ - Guardiola's priceless reaction to Man City being only side not to play in midweek

Pep Guardiola is not having talk of break benefits, with Manchester City putting their feet up while others play for the first time in “seven years”.

Blues have enjoyed a rare break

Premier League rivals all in action

Arsenal game still to be rescheduled

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Premier League champions were not in midweek action, along with the rest of their top-flight rivals, as a meeting with Arsenal was postponed in order for the Gunners to catch up on a rescheduled Europa League fixture. City rarely need a rest, as serial title winners and regular challengers for every trophy going, and Guardiola says it would be wrong to suggest that have any kind of advantage heading into the meeting with Brighton on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about the perks of an unexpected rest, Guardiola said: “One advantage in seven years, not a problem. We are used to playing until the last stages of competitions, all the teams who don't play in Europe have advantage over teams who do play in Europe. If you take this point, they are better. We rest to prepare for the game. Normally we play games where others have more time, we never complain. When we play Arsenal the other teams will rest.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City will have to squeeze a meeting with the Gunners in at some point over the remainder of the campaign, with no chance of fitting that into a pre-World Cup schedule that will see the Blues taking in midweek action in the Champions League and Carabao Cup through to mid-November.

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester City have won each of their last nine Premier League home games, scoring at least three goals each time. There have only been two longer such runs in English top-flight history, both recorded by Aston Villa (12 between March/December 1897 and 13 between December 1930 and September 1931).

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola’s side saw their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 campaign ended by Liverpool last time out, with Erling Haaland enduring a rare off day at Anfield, and they will be eager to bounce back in style when playing host to the Seagulls.