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FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

On the night he seized the advantage, Yamaal dismantled the Real Madrid legend

Barcelona vs Espanyol
Barcelona
Espanyol
LaLiga
R. Gonzalez
Spain

The talented Spaniard continues to shatter records.

Barcelona maintained their stranglehold on La Liga with a convincing 4-1 win over rivals Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Matchday 31, strengthening their title credentials and stretching their lead over Real Madrid to nine points.

The contest also marked a landmark for young star Lamine Yamal, who wrote his name in gold by becoming the youngest player in La Liga history to reach 100 appearances at just 18 years and 272 days, surpassing the previous record set by Real Madrid legend Raúl González (19 years and 284 days). (19 years and 284 days).

On the pitch, Barcelona struck early through Ferran Torres, who scored in the ninth minute and doubled the lead in the 25th. Espanyol briefly rallied, pulling one back via Paul Lozano in the 56th minute.

Yamal then struck again in the 87th minute to cap his historic night, and Marcus Rashford completed the rout in the 89th, moving Barcelona ever closer to the title while Espanyol remain on 38 points in mid-table.
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Flick: La Liga isn’t decided yet… and we don’t need a miracle against Atlético

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
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