WATCH: Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry's France goalscoring record with textbook header against Australia
- Giroud scores 51st goal against Australia
- Equals Henry's record
- Could become France's greatest goalscorer
WHAT HAPPENED? Giroud has equaled Henry's incredible record of 51 goals for France after netting his side's fourth on Tuesday evening. Having already struck in the first half, the AC Milan forward rose high to head home in the 71st minute of Les Bleus' World Cup opener.
OLIVIER GIROUD 🔥— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022
With this goal he ties Thierry Henry for the most goals in France men's national team history 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3GOz3FqUrF
A special moment for Olivier Giroud 🤩— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 22, 2022
He becomes France's joint-highest top scorer, alongside Thierry Henry ⚽🔝
🇫🇷 4-1 🇦🇺
💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/r5fvBerNCR
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giroud became the fourth player to score a brace in the opening round of 2022 World Cup fixtures as the race for the Golden Boot heats up.
WHAT NEXT FOR GIROUD? Well, scoring again, hopefully. He now needs just one more goal to make history as his country's most prolific marksman of all time.
Editors' Picks
- More World Cup misery for Messi! Argentina winners, losers and ratings as Saudi Arabia pull off the unthinkable
- Kylian Mbappe: France's enfant terrible - and potential World Cup saviour
- Redemption? England sensation Saka just cemented his status as a Three Lions superstar
- Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Korea & the biggest World Cup upsets of all time