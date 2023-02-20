Old Trafford redevelopment: Joel Glazer wants to keep Manchester United at famous home rather than build new stadium

Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer would prefer if the club remained in their current stadium as talk of Old Trafford redevelopment continues.

Old Trafford discussed again

Joel Glazer against new stadium

Redevelopment paused amid takeover talks

WHAT HAPPENED? As Manchester United continue to dominate headlines for their on-field resurgence under Erik ten Hag and their potential takeover after almost 20 years of Glazer ownership, talks over their proposed stadium redevelopment have gone quiet - until now. A new report from the BBC has offered an update on where current co-chairman Glazer stands on the stadium dilemma, claiming he would prefer to stay at the Theatre of Dreams instead of building a new ground.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report says Glazer has been one of the strongest voices to favour the club remaining at their current home, on the basis that he 'values the heritage hat comes from the current team playing on the same spot as all the previous ones, dating back to 1910'.

Joel co-chairs the club with brother Avram Glazer, with their six other siblings sitting on the board of directors. The club announced it was 'considering all strategic alternatives' in November, essentially opening the doors to a sale after years of fan protests, but while bids come in from Qatar, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and others, a full sale might not go ahead after all.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United confirmed in April 2022 that a team had been appointed to begin crafting a plan to redevelop Old Trafford, with the stadium in increasing need of restoration. However, in the time since, and with the club's ownership now uncertain, all discussion of that redevelopment has gone quiet, with the project essentially on hold.

While many fans continue to push for a change of ownership, it emerged that American hedge fund Elliott Management have offered the Glazers a proposal that would help finance the club's current owners, instead of a full sale.

Old Trafford hasn't seen any significant redevelopment since 2005 and 2006, when the stadium's capacity was expanded by around 8,000 as the corner quadrants were renovated.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR OLD TRAFFORD? While every United fan is desperate to see their beloved stadium given a new lease of life, any developments to the Theatre of Dreams are likely not going to happen until the club's future is settled.