- Raucous Celtic Park atmosphere for Old Firm
- Kyogo brace and Jota goal down feisty Rangers
- Tavernier hits 100 Rangers goals with a double
TELL ME MORE: Kyogo kept his composure brilliantly to open the scoring in the 26th minute, before James Tavernier's 99th Rangers goal meant the sides went in level at half-time. Two unforced errors in 10 minutes from the visiting centre-backs gave Celtic a two-goal lead which was halved by Tavernier's 100th strike for the Gers. Despite their best efforts, Michael Beale's side couldn't find a late equaliser.
THE MVP: Big games need big players and that is exactly what Kyogo is for Celtic. The Scottish Premiership's top scorer added two more to his tally, with both goals showing off his fine finishing and composure. He also held the ball up superbly and his work rate was second to none.
THE BIG LOSERS: It was a day to forget for Rangers centre-backs Ben Davies and John Souttar who both made calamitous errors. Davies made a mess of a routine clearance, before a awful pass from Souttar put Jota one-on-one with Alan McGregor and he easily made it 3-1.
WHAT NEXT? Celtic travel to Kilmarnock next as they look to continue to stretch their lead at the top of the table, while Rangers host St Mirren as they look to close the gap.
