Officially.. Italy decides Gattuso’s future after the World Cup disappointment

The Italian Football Federation announced that coach Gennaro Gattuso has ended his contract with the federation by mutual consent, following the failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

In a statement issued today, Friday, it said that Gattuso and the federation had reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract.

Gattuso took charge of the Italy national team, succeeding coach Luciano Spalletti, in June 2025, but he was unable to achieve the primary task of returning the team to the World Cup.

The Italian Football Federation thanked Gattuso and his technical staff for the “commitment and passion” they showed over the past nine months, wishing them “success in their upcoming professional careers.”

Read also:

Will Italy get a new chance to take part in the World Cup?

The Italy national team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time, after losing the playoff final to Bosnia and Herzegovina on penalties on Tuesday evening.

Italian FA President Gabriele Gravina also announced his resignation following the setback, along with the resignation of team director Gianluigi Buffon.

Italy is scheduled to play two friendly matches in June, but it is unlikely that a new coach will be appointed before then, especially as the election of a new federation president will take place in the same month.

What did Gattuso say about his departure?

For his part, Gattuso said, “With a heart heavy with sadness, and after failing to achieve the goal we set for ourselves, I consider my experience at the head of the national team to have come to an end.”

He added, “The Azzurri shirt is the most precious thing in football, and therefore it is right to immediately facilitate future technical evaluations.”

He continued, “I would like to thank President Gabriele Gravina, Gianluigi Buffon, and all the federation staff for the trust and support they always gave me. It was an honor for me to lead the national team, and to do so with a group of players who showed commitment and belonging to this shirt.”

The former Italian star concluded, “But my greatest thanks go to the fans, to all Italians who have not stopped over recent months from showing their love and support for the national team. Blue will always remain in my heart.”