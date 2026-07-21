FIFA have opened an investigation into potential disciplinary breaches by the Argentina national team following their defeat to Spain in the World Cup final.

A disciplinary and ethics prosecutor has been appointed to examine what unfolded at MetLife Stadium after Sunday's match.

Several Argentina players and members of the coaching staff face severe sanctions if found guilty. The Argentine Football Association also risks another financial fine.

FIFA said in an official statement: "Following the assessment of the relevant match reports concerning the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, and in accordance with Article 36 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the Disciplinary Committee has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of the code in relation to the post-match events."

It went on: "Further details will be communicated by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee once the prosecutor's report has been completed."

Once again, Argentina drew criticism for their aggressive approach during the 1-0 defeat, with Enzo Fernandez sent off for two bookings near the end of normal time. When the match ended, Nahuel Molina struck Rodri in the chest while running past him in celebration, and Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala clashed with Dani Olmo.

Leandro Paredes also appeared to have been sent off after the final whistle for grabbing Spain defender Eric Garcia by the neck. FIFA later removed the dismissal from their official records, confirming no disciplinary action had in fact been taken against the midfielder in the immediate aftermath.

Any suspension or sanction against him would therefore stem from a retrospective investigation the FIFA Disciplinary Committee might open.

Last week, FIFA also confirmed they are assessing the reports from the semi-final against England following the controversy surrounding the Falkland Islands.