The Gallagher brothers are heading across the UK for their first live show in two decades

When Oasis dropped tickets last August, fans were scrambling for the chance to see the brothers for the first time in over two decades. Now, with the tour kicking off in Cardiff on July 4, the hype is growing once again, with last-minute Oasis tickets hot on the press.

The controversial duo will be hitting up 17 dates across all four corners of the UK and Ireland, including multiple dates at Wembley Stadium in London, Heaton Park in Manchester, Croke Park in Dublin and kicking off the tour with two dates at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

If you didn't manage to get Oasis tickets last year, fret not. The brothers have released a limited amount of additional tickets through Oasismynet, as well as resale tickets dropping as low as £200 on retailers.

So, if you're looking to get your hands on some last-minute Oasis tickets, we have everything you need to know. Including prices, hospitality packages, where to buy and more, here's all the information on the upcoming Oasis tour starting in July.

When is the Oasis tour?

The Oasis tour starts at Principality Stadium in Cardiff and will continue through five different cities in the UK and Ireland until the end of September. Looking for your city? Here's the full schedule of the Oasis tour dates below.

Date Stadium City Tickets Fri July 4 Principality Stadium Cardiff Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Sat July 5 Principality Stadium Cardiff Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Fri July 11 Heaton Park Manchester Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Sat July 12 Heaton Park Manchester Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Wed July 16 Heaton Park Manchester Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Sat July 19 Heaton Park Manchester Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Sun July 20 Heaton Park Manchester Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Fri July 25 Wembley Stadium London Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Sat July 26 Wembley Stadium London Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Wed July 30 Wembley Stadium London Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Sat Aug 2 Wembley Stadium London Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Sun Aug 3 Wembley Stadium London Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Fri Aug 8 Scottish Gas Murrayfield Edinburgh Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Sat Aug 9 Scottish Gas Murrayfield Edinburgh Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Tue Aug 12 Scottish Gas Murrayfield Edinburgh Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Sat Aug 16 Croke Park Dublin Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Sun Aug 17 Croke Park Dublin Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Sun Aug 24 Rogers Stadium Toronto Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Sat Sept 27 Wembley Stadium London Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo Sun Sept 28 Wembley Stadium London Ticketmaster, StubHub, Viagogo

How to get Oasis tickets?

It's no shock that it was a hard feat to get your hands on Oasis tickets, with fans queuing in the thousands to snap up a chance to see the brothers once more. Whilst the official general sale might be sold out, you can still get your hands on last-minute Oasis tickets through official fan resale and ticket retailers.

Search on platforms like Ticketmaster, which offer verified resale tickets for around £540 but have very low and limited availability, depending on which date you're looking for. For other alternatives, you can look to ticket resalers like StubHub and Viagogo, which have slightly lower options from £200 and above, having dropped closer to the tour dates.

Whilst tickets are available through resale, you should keep your eyes peeled for dates in your city. Bigger and more popular stadiums like Wembley are likely to be booked up and snapped up, so you might want to consider alternative cities to travel to.

How much are Oasis tickets?

With cheaper tickets starting from £200 and higher band and hospitality looking to be in the thousands, you'll want to hunt for the best deal for you. With over 17 dates to choose from, it's good to have an overview of each date.

Are Oasis tickets sold out?

If you're asking yourself, 'are there any Oasis tickets left?', then you just might be in luck. Whilst general tickets sold out almost immediately on release day back in August 2024, there are still tickets available so that you can secure last-minute Oasis tickets.

Ticketmaster is offering verified resale tickets so that fans can sell securely, but they're a little bit pricier, starting at around £400. You can look to other retailers like StubHub and Viagogo which range from around £200-300 for a ticket.

How to buy Oasis hospitality tickets?

If you're looking to make the most of your experience seeing Oasis (or want to make it extra special for a big fan), hospitality tickets could be your in to securing a seat at these highly sought-after shows.

Including premium padded seats, dining options and menus, box options and access to exclusive bars, a premium ticket can elevate your concert experience and create an unforgettable night.

Starting at £599 on Seat Unique, VIP tickets are available to buy right now. Here are all the events on sale:

When do Oasis tickets go on sale?

Oasis tickets are live and on sale right now, having gone on sale back in August 2024. Search through ticket retailers like Ticketmaster, StubHub and Viagogo to secure your Oasis tickets, with the tour kicking off in July through to September 2025.

What are the cheapest Oasis tickets?

Original general sale tickets for Oasis ranged from around £73 to £150, but with the concerts coming up thick and fast, last-minute Oasis tickets are slightly higher.

The cheapest tickets available for sale are Wembley Stadium tickets at £209 on Viagogo. With that being said, there are lots of tickets on retailers ranging from around £200-300, if you want to snap up the tickets as the shows come up.

GOAL recommends looking through a variety of retailers and ticket websites to see if you can snap up the best deal for you, or to browse the prices above to secure a ticket quickly. Don't wait around, though - these tickets are likely to jump up in price as we get nearer to the dates.