'Nunez should have pulled his hair!' - NBA star Josh Hart makes referee dig after Liverpool headbutt incident

WHAT HAPPENED: NBA star Josh Hart says Darwin Nunez would have avoided an early bath if he had pulled Joachim Andersen's hair rather than headbutting the defender at Anfield in a reference to an incident at the weekend between Tottenham's Cristian Romero and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella. Ouch!
In the @premierleague you cant head butt….he should have just pulled his hair. He wouldn’t have got anything— Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 15, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Premier League match officials are in the spotlight again after a series of controversial incidents during the second weekend of the new season. Nunez was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after his clash with Andersen, which will bring an automatic three-match ban. The decision has riled some fans, particularly after seeing Tottenham defender Cristian Romero escape any action at all after pulling Marc Cucurella's hair against Chelsea.