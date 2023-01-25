Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Nottingham Forest against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Manchester United will be up against Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the City Ground on Wednesday.

United's 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, which included nine wins, came to an end with the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday as the Red Devils are looking to make the Carabao Cup final after last tasting success in the cup competition under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Steve Cooper's side are a force to be reckoned with having beaten Wolves on penalties in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and moving a few places clear from the drop zone in the league, where they are unbeaten for four games after a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd date & kick-off time

Game: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Date: January 25, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Jan 26) Venue: The City Ground, Nottinghamshire

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

The Carabao Cup game between Nottingham Forest and Man United has not been selected for broadcast or live streaming in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

The game will also not be televised nor streamed in India.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Nottingham Forest team news & squad

United loanee Dean Henderson has a thigh injury but is unable to face his parent club anyway, so Wayne Hennessey should slot in between the sticks. The likes of Taiwo Awoniyi, Cheikhou Kouyate, Omar Richards, Moussa Niakhate and Giulian Biancone are also out injured.

New signing Chris Wood is cup-tied as he appeared in the competition with Newcastle, allowing Gustavo Scarpa to claim back his place just behind the forward line.

Meanwhile, after an impressive second-half performance against Bournemouth on account of Ryan Yates pulling out due to illness, Danilo is set for his full debut.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Mangala, Danilo, Freuler; Scarpa; Johnson, Gibbs-White

Position Players Goalkeepers Smith, Hennessey, Kanuric Defenders Cook, Worrall, Mbe Soh, Williams, Toffolo, Aurier, McKenna, Bade, Boly, Lodi dos Santos Midfielders Mangala, Colback, Gibbs-White, Lingard, O'Brien, Ribeiro Dias, Yates, Freuler Forwards Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Taylor, Wood

Man Utd team news & squad

Casemiro is available for selection after serving his ban in the Arsenal loss and should replace Scott McTominay in the XI.

Among the injured, Axel Tuanzebe and Donny van de Beek are sidelined, with Anthony Martial (leg) and Diogo Dalot (hamstring) doubtful. Jadon Sancho is also unlikely to feature anytime soon despite resuming team training.

With an FA Cup game against Reading over the weekend, Erik ten Hag should name a strong XI against Forest as Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia will hope for recalls.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst