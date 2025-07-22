Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Premier League 2025/26 tickets: Prices, hospitality and where to buy

Nottingham Forest take on Brentford at home to begin their Premier League journey in the 2025/26 season and here's how you can get the tickets.

After making headlines last season, Nottingham Forest kick off their new Premier League campaign by hosting Brentford at the City Ground. The City Ground faithful, eager to watch their club, can catch them live in action on Sunday, August 17.

Nuno Espirito Santo did one of the managerial jobs of the season. The Portuguese manager walked in when the club were in a perilous situation. He not only saved them from relegation but also made them finish in European spots for the first time in three decades. They were relegation favourites, but the manager had other ideas in mind. He laid the foundation with a rock-solid defence and a tanky midfield, allowing lightning-quick counterattacks.

Chris Wood had the season of his life as he breached the 20-goal mark for the first time in his Premier League career. Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs White were instrumental as well. They were favourites for Champions League spots but lost steam towards the latter end of the season. There was a spectacular fallout between the owner, Evangelos Marinakis and Nuno as well. They managed to get a Conference League spot, but the club will play in the Europa League thanks to some administrative ruckus going on. Nuno signed a new contract and is hopeful for the new season. He needs incredible signings to replace the stars of the previous season, and there will be pressure to repeat those feats.

Keith Andrews will debut as a manager for the first time when Brentford walk out of the tunnel at the City Ground. He is only the sixth first-time manager in the league in a decade. He knows he is walking into the massive boots of Thomas Frank. Frank is a modern-day legend for the club, having overseen their first-ever promotion to the Premier League during his seven-year tenure. Keeping in line with their promoting managers from within, Andrews, who served as a set-piece coach, was promoted. The higher-ups at the club expect a seamless transition thanks to Andrews’ similar style of play to Frank.

His biggest challenge would be filling the key positions vacated by the starters raided by other clubs. Their talisman, Bryan Mbeumo, is on the brink of leaving. Their skipper, Christian Norgaard, left for Arsenal, and the goalkeeper Mark Flekken departed as well. Yoane Wissa might be the next outgoing. They brought in experienced players like Liverpool legend Jordan Henderson and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to replace them. The forward room needs more signings if Andrews plans to implement his style well. They will be hoping for another top-half finish or, hopefully, a European ride.

If you want to grab Premier League tickets to catch the games at the ground, GOAL has got you covered. Here's how to grab Nottingham Forest vs Brentford 2025/26 tickets.

Upcoming Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Brentford fixtures

Nottingham Forest will be buzzing to kick off their new campaign at home against Brentford. Here's what you need to know.

Date Fixture Stadium Kick-Off (BST) Tickets Sun, Aug 17 Nottingham Forest vs Brentford The City Ground 14:00 Nottingham Forest FC, StubHub from €270, Ticombo from £225

Nottingham Forest's iconic City Ground will host the fixture. Located on the bank of the River Trent, City Ground has been home to Nottingham Forest since 1898. One of the oldest clubs in England, Forest moved from ground to ground before their new home was built in 1898. Trent Ground was home to the glorious Nottingham sides that won the league and the Champions League, and has a long trophy cabinet.

The stadium has a current capacity of 30,404 and underwent multiple renovations. The current management plans to expand the capacity by 10,000. It hosted international games during the UEFA Euro 1996, and is the occasional home of Nottingham Forest women.

How to buy Nottingham Forest vs Brentford tickets in the 2025/26 season

Getty Images Sport

The safest and best way to purchase Nottingham Forest vs Brentford tickets is from the official website of the club. The tickets are released on the site and are first accessible to MyForest members. After the member sale is live, the general sale will be open to the public, as well as hospitality tickets and packages available for general sale if you're looking to make the most of your experience.

Haven't managed to secure tickets through general sale or hospitality? You can also secure tickets on reselling sites like StubHub and Ticombo, with secondary tickets available from £225.

What are the prices of Nottingham Forest vs Brentford tickets in the 2025/26 season?

The City Ground, similar to many other British stadiums, sells tickets in different categories. With Brentford fixture falling in the B Category and is priced according to that. After a controversial price hike ahead of the 2024/25 season, you can expect the average price of tickets for this game to fall as:

Type Price Adult £38-49 Senior (66+) £32-39 Youth (14-17) £18-20 Child (4-13) £12-15

How to buy cheap Nottingham Forest vs Brentford tickets for the 2025/26 season?

Nottingham Forest's cheapest tickets are available only on their official website, from as low as £12 for a child ticket. While the demand will be high, the fans need to make an official account beforehand to secure tickets once they are out, and you'll want to move fast with fans locking in on the new season.

Haven't managed to secure tickets? Secondary ticket retailers like StubHub and Ticombo can be lifesavers for fans in desperate need of tickets - especially if they need them last minute. You can expect these tickets to be a little higher, priced from £225 and above.

Nottingham Forest hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

Getty

For a premium match-going experience for the fans, the club offers hospitality packages through the official ticket website, as well as Seat Unique. Hospitality experiences at Nottingham Forest include:

Trentside Lounge: Including lounge access 2 hours before kick-off, pre-match buffet dining, access to a cash bar, match programme, padded match seating, and occasional Forest guest appearances, from £200 per person.

Including lounge access 2 hours before kick-off, pre-match buffet dining, access to a cash bar, match programme, padded match seating, and occasional Forest guest appearances, from Robin Hood Suite: Including a three-course meal with table service, inclusive beer, wine & soft drinks, matchday host and club legend interviews, padded halfway-line seats, match programme, and souvenir lanyard, from £330 per person.

Including a three-course meal with table service, inclusive beer, wine & soft drinks, matchday host and club legend interviews, padded halfway-line seats, match programme, and souvenir lanyard, from City Ground Suites: Including champagne reception, pre-match buffet, unlimited drinks (beer, wine, soft drinks), padded balcony seating between Trent End and Brian Clough Stand, pre-match talk from a former player, half-time refreshments, full-time cheeseboard, and match programme, from £380 per person.

Including champagne reception, pre-match buffet, unlimited drinks (beer, wine, soft drinks), padded balcony seating between Trent End and Brian Clough Stand, pre-match talk from a former player, half-time refreshments, full-time cheeseboard, and match programme, from Founders 1865 Suite: Including a premium three-course meal, complimentary bar, guest speakers and Q&A, central padded seating, and personalised service, from £500 per person.

Including a premium three-course meal, complimentary bar, guest speakers and Q&A, central padded seating, and personalised service, from Executive Boxes : Including private use of a corporate box for 10–12 guests, fine dining with waiter service, inclusive drinks, private padded balcony seating, match programmes, and optional branding, from £600 per person or £6,000+ per box.

: Including private use of a corporate box for 10–12 guests, fine dining with waiter service, inclusive drinks, private padded balcony seating, match programmes, and optional branding, from The Boardroom: Including Michelin-star-level cuisine, champagne on arrival, seating in the Directors’ Box, post-match access, and exclusive networking opportunities, from £680 per person.

How to watch or stream Nottingham Forest vs Brentford in the 2025/26 season?

Don't worry if you failed to get your hands on the Premier League tickets for the Nottingham Forest vs Brentford clash. We got you covered, and you can learn where you can watch the clash live on TV.

Fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports+ and fans in the US can tune into Peacock.

Where to stay around City Ground for Nottingham Forest vs Brentford?

The City Ground, home to Nottingham Forest since 1898, is a historic stadium located on the banks of the River Trent. With a capacity of over 30,000, it offers an atmospheric matchday experience steeped in tradition, especially in the iconic Trent End. The ground has seen top-flight action, European glory, and passionate support.

West Bridgford, just across the road from the stadium, is the most popular area, known for its pubs, restaurants, and matchday buzz. Lady Bay offers a quieter, residential feel while still being within walking distance. Nottingham city centre is a short tram or taxi ride away, with excellent transport links and a lively atmosphere perfect for a full football weekend. Check out all the nearby accommodation options on the map below.