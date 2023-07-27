Not enough? PSG rival Man Utd for Rasmus Hojlund transfer by making first bid for Atalanta striker

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund by tabling a formal bid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ligue 1 giants are also in the market for attacking firepower this summer after losing Lionel Messi as a free agent and seeing Kylian Mbappe heavily linked with a move elsewhere – as Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal present the World Cup winner with a world-record €300 million (£258m/$334m) transfer offer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Denmark international Hojlund, who is only 20 years of age, has emerged as a potential target for clubs across Europe due to his current ability and future potential. Premier League giants United have been leading the hunt for his signature, but PSG are now very much in the mix.

AND WHAT'S MORE: L’Equipe reports that the French outfit have made a €50m (£43m/$56m) bid for Hojlund, but that falls some way short of Atalanta’s asking price. They are looking for €70m (£60m/$78m) plus add-ons, with United a little closer to that mark at present with their €60m (£52m/$67m) package.

WHAT NEXT? PSG are said to have been in touch with Hojlund’s representatives since June, but United have made the addition of another N.9 their top priority for the summer window and will not back down without a fight.