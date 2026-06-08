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Book Norway World Cup 2026 Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Norway World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

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Norway
E. Haaland

Norway are back partying on the global stage and here’s how you can see them in action

Hordes of Erling Haaland fans are in ecstasy, as they will get the chance to see the Scandinavian striking sensation in World Cup action this summer. Don’t miss out on securing seats to Norway’s games in Massachusetts and New Jersey.

With Norway failing to qualify for a major tournament for 25+ years, many thought they’d never get the chance to see Haaland and his cohorts at the biggest sporting extravaganza on the planet. However, following a sparkling qualifying campaign, numerous Norwegian fans will be hitting North America this summer.

Is Norway going to blast its way through the group phase? You could be there to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

Norway World Cup 2026 ticketsBook now

What is Norway's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

DateFixture (K.O time local)VenueTickets
Tuesday, June 16Norway vs Iraq (6pm)Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)Tickets
Monday, June 22Norway vs Senegal (8pm)MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)Tickets
Friday, June 26Norway vs France (3pm)Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)Tickets

How to buy Norway World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

Norway World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

StageTicket price range
Group Stage (excl. host nations)$60 - $620
Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735
Round of 32$105 - $750
Round of 16$170 - $980 
Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775
Semi-finals $420 - $3,295
Final$2,030 - $7,875

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When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

  • Canada: Toronto and Vancouver
  • Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey
  • United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver) 48,821 
 BMO Field (Toronto) 72,766 
MexicoEstadio Banorte (Mexico City) 48,821 
 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 44,330 
 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 50,113 
United StatesMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 67,382 
 Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 63,815 
 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 70,122 
 NRG Stadium (Houston)68,311 
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 67,513 
 SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) 69,650 
 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens)64,091 
 MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)78,576 
 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)65,827 
 Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)69,391 
 Lumen Field (Seattle)65,123

Norway World Cup 2026 ticketsBook now

Frequently asked questions

Supporters have a number of opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Norway, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June. The various sales phases differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods and ticket products.

 

To buy tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Only five players have ever scored for Norway during World Cup Finals tournaments. Kjetil Rekdal currently topping the scoring standings, having netted twice during the 1994 and 1998 editions.

Rekdal has also played the most times for his country at World Cup tournaments. He made seven appearances along with Henning Berg and Stig Inge Bjørnebye.

 

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