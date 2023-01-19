Noni Madueke to Chelsea transfer agreed! Blues snap up 20-year-old winger as spending spree continues

Chelsea have agreed to sign Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven, according to a new report from the Netherlands.

Chelsea sign Madueke from PSV

Blues take player immediately

Becomes fifth signing this month

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Chelsea have agreed to sign PSV starlet Madueke effective immediately, continuing an impressive January spending spree, according to Dutch football journalist Rik Elfrink.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSV have already sold one attacking talent this month, losing Cody Gakpo to Liverpool after his sensational start to the 2022-23 season and equally as impressive showing at the World Cup. 20-year-old Madueke now looks set to head to the Premier League also, with Stamford Bridge his destination.

