‘Nobody will remember Shaqiri in 10 years’ – Liverpool forward savaged by Swiss coach Rossini

Despite having graced the books at Bayern, Inter and at Anfield, a 28-year-old forward is considered to have offered little at the highest level

Xherdan Shaqiri has been warned that nobody will remember him in 10 years’ time, with Swiss coach Arno Rossini claiming that the forward is “not a champion” despite enjoying title triumphs in and .

The stocky forward is currently revelling in the capture of an historic Premier League crown by those at Anfield.

He has taken in only 10 appearances across all competitions this season, but is set to add another medal to what is an already impressive collection.

Shaqiri previously took in a remarkable treble triumph at in 2012-13, while also going on to spend time on the books at giants .

He has, however, struggled to become the talismanic figure that many believed he could be after bursting onto the European scene at FC .

Rossini considers the 28-year-old to have wasted his talent, with a man who finds himself back on the fringes at Liverpool prepared to accept life in the shadows rather than aim for the spotlight.

“Xherdan is not a champion,” Rossini, who has take in spells at FC Sion and FC Locarno, told Tio of a player who has earned 82 caps for .

“We certainly cannot say that he left his mark with the teams with which he won. Not with the big guys at least.

“He was the protagonist in Basel, certainly not at Bayern or Liverpool.

“Let’s say that over the years he has often followed the games of his teams as a spectator, sitting in the best places. And millions have been paid for him.

“This, taking everything into account, makes me think that the Swiss is not one who always gives his best.

“Of course, Xherdan is filling the bulletin board and seeing his bank account grow dramatically; I don’t know how many, in 10 years, will remember him thinking about the great teams in which he has played.”

Shaqiri has seen a move away from Merseyside mooted of late, but he is tied to a contract through to 2023 and Rossini believes the Reds will find it difficult to find someone willing to take on lucrative terms.

He added: “If he succeeds, then Liverpool will unload him immediately.

“It is, though, not a simple case. The high salary, the frequent injuries and the fact of having proved anything but decisive do not make him highly sought-after.

“I think the Reds will eventually be forced to keep him for three years. Maybe they can send him on loan to some club that will agree to take on at least part of the salary. But the final sale, that seems difficult to me.”