No official offer for Messi yet as player and Barcelona continue talks over new deal

Goal can confirm that the player, his representatives and Joan Laporta are holding amicable talks - but reports of a contract on the table are false

Talks between Lionel Messi and Barcelona over a new contract are amicable and ongoing, however there is no firm offer on the table as yet, Goal can reveal.

Reports have suggested that Barca have made a firm offer to their star player, who is out of contract this summer having tried to leave Camp Nou last year before revealing exclusively to Goal that he would stay for 2020-21.

Goal can confirm that no such offer has been made at this stage, but that Messi, his representatives and the club are still in talks and there remains hope that an agreement can be reached.

Where do Barcelona and Messi stand?

Barca are desperate to tie Messi down to an extended contract, however they are waiting on an extensive audit of their finances to determine how much they are able to offer the 33-year-old.

Messi meanwhile is open to staying, as he has a much better relationship with current president Joan Laporta than his predecessor, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

However he wants assurances that Barcelona have the capability to win trophies next season after ending this campaign without La Liga or the Champions League. Messi is waiting to see which players Barca will sign and who will be in the dugout as manager.

There have been conflicting reports concerning the future of manager Ronald Koeman, while Barca's tightened financial circumstances mean they cannot afford extravagant expenditures, although they have been linked with Messi's international team-mate Sergio Aguero on a free transfer.

What stage are talks at?

Messi's contract expires on June 30, and discussions are continuing between Jorge Messi, the player's father and agent, and Laporta.

Talks are cordial and both sides are willing to be patient - but until the state of Barca's finances becomes clear, no official offer will be made.

If a deal is not reached, Messi would leave Barcelona on a free transfer, with Manchester City touted as his most likely destination due to being one of the few clubs who could afford his wages, and the presence of former Barca boss Pep Guardiola.

