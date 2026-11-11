Nicolo Zaniolo breaks silence on 'difficult' Italy exit as Udinese star makes plea for privacy

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Nicolo Zaniolo has addressed his unexpected departure from the Italy national team camp, admitting that walking away from the Azzurri was a painful decision. The Udinese midfielder had been included in Roberto Mancini's latest squad before choosing to withdraw earlier this week.

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The Italian international scene has been dominated by questions regarding Nicolo Zaniolo’s status after the Udinese playmaker suddenly left the national team training base at Coverciano. Zaniolo had been one of the headline inclusions in Roberto Mancini's recent selections, but his time with the squad was cut short on Tuesday. The former Roma man has now taken to social media to clarify that his exit was motivated by private matters rather than any internal conflict or injury, putting to rest various rumours that had begun to circulate within the Italian media.

Writing to his followers on Instagram, Zaniolo expressed the emotional weight of his choice, acknowledging that leaving his teammates behind was far from a simple process. The 25-year-old reiterated his commitment to the national team setup despite his current absence, making it clear that his focus remains on returning to the fold as soon as his personal circumstances allow. He stressed that wearing the iconic blue jersey remains his ultimate ambition, even as he steps away to deal with matters away from the pitch.

“Leaving Coverciano wasn’t easy, but I took this decision strictly for personal reasons,” wrote Zaniolo in a story on his Instagram profile on Tuesday evening. The midfielder continued to express his gratitude toward the coaching staff who have supported him during this period. “Wearing the Azzurro shirt is always a source of pride. I’d like to thank the boss, the staff and my teammates for their support,” he added, as reported by Football Italia.

A plea for privacy amid speculation

Zaniolo’s departure sparked immediate debate in Italy, with fans and pundits alike trying to piece together why one of the country's most talented attackers would walk away during a crucial international break. Conscious of the growing speculation, the Udinese star used his statement to demand respect for his personal boundaries. He urged the public not to believe fabricated stories or alternative versions of events that do not reflect the reality of his current situation.

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“I only ask that my private life is respected and that no credence be given to reconstructions of events that have nothing to do with me,” Zaniolo stated firmly. “I hold this jersey close to my heart and I will continue to work hard every day to earn the chance to wear it again.” This direct approach suggests Zaniolo is keen to avoid the media circuses that have occasionally followed him during his career, particularly during his high-profile moves between Roma, Galatasaray, Aston Villa, and now Udinese.

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Struggling for Azzurri consistency

The timing of this withdrawal is particularly frustrating for both player and manager, as Roberto Mancini has remained a staunch supporter of Zaniolo since his return to the Italy dugout. Mancini was the coach who gave Zaniolo his first senior cap before the player had even made his professional debut for Roma, and he has selected the midfielder for both of the squads named since being reinstated as head coach.

Zaniolo has not actually featured for the Azzurri in over two years, a statistic that highlights the stop-start nature of his international career. An injury had already forced him out of Mancini’s first camp upon his return, and this latest personal withdrawal further delays his quest to regain a regular spot in the starting eleven. Despite these setbacks, the player’s talent remains undisputed, and Mancini appears willing to wait for Zaniolo to find the stability required to contribute at the highest level once again.

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Focus turns back to Udinese

For now, Zaniolo will focus on his domestic responsibilities and resolving the personal matters that led to his exit from the camp. His move to Udinese in the summer was seen as a chance to rebuild his reputation in Serie A and find the consistent form that once made him the most exciting young prospect in European football.

The Italian national team will proceed with their upcoming fixtures without the creative spark of the former Inter Milan academy product. Meanwhile, Zaniolo will be working behind the scenes to ensure he is mentally and physically ready for the next time the Azzurri assemble. His statement serves as a reminder of the human element behind professional football, as he balances the intense pressure of representing his nation with the challenges of his private life.