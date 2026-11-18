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Argentina delivered a devastating statement of intent in Cordoba, putting seven goals past a shell-shocked Costa Rica to erase the memory of their weekend defeat. Rising stars Nico Paz and Julian Alvarez led the charge in a ruthless performance that showcased the depth of the world champions' attacking talent.

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Clinical Paz and Alvarez lead the charge

The Albiceleste looked determined to make a statement from the opening whistle in Córdoba, quickly erasing the memory of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Uruguay. Rising star Paz continued his sensational individual form, opening the scoring after just eight minutes. The Como forward has become a vital cog in Lionel Scaloni’s setup, now finding the back of the net in four of his last five international outings for the national side.

Alvarez was equally influential, showing the predatory instincts that have made him a mainstay in the starting XI. After a lean spell where he managed just two goals in 15 games, the striker has rediscovered his touch at the perfect time. Alvarez doubled his tally for the night just before the interval, ensuring Argentina headed into the tunnel with a commanding 4-0 lead that reflected their absolute dominance over the visitors.

The sheer speed and precision of the Argentinian attack left the Costa Rican backline with no answers throughout the first half. Every time the hosts transitioned from midfield, they looked like scoring, with Paz and Alvarez dovetailing perfectly to exploit the spaces left by an overmatched opposition. The performance served as a reminder of the tactical flexibility Scaloni still enjoys even without his former talisman available for selection.

Mastantuono shines as lead grows

There was no let-up from the home side after the restart as Franco Mastantuono took center stage. The midfielder, currently on loan at Fiorentina from Real Madrid, demonstrated exactly why he is so highly rated by adding the fifth goal in the 48th minute. His technical ability and vision kept the pressure firmly on Costa Rica, who struggled to maintain any semblance of possession or defensive structure under the lights.

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Alexis Mac Allister also joined the party late on, slotting home the sixth goal of the evening as the gulf in quality between the two sides became increasingly apparent. Mastantuono then rounded off the historic victory by grabbing his second of the night in the 88th minute. It was a complete performance that left the fans in Córdoba celebrating a new era of talent.

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Transitioning into the post-Messi era

This fixture carried significant weight as it represented Argentina's first major outing since the retirement of Lionel Messi. The legendary figure, who stepped away following a final farewell match in October, left a massive void in the squad, but this seven-goal explosion suggests the next generation is ready to step up. Scaloni has spent the last month integrating younger profiles into his system to ensure the team remains competitive at the highest level.

The victory provides a sense of closure to what has been an incredibly eventful year for the national team. While the pain of losing the World Cup final to Spain earlier in 2026 remains, the emergence of players like Paz and Mastantuono offers a bright outlook for the future. The coaching staff will be particularly pleased with how the team maintained their intensity and tactical discipline despite making several substitutions throughout the second half.

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Scaloni reflects on a year of change

As the referee blew the final whistle to confirm the 7-0 rout, Argentina could look back on a year of profound transformation. The transition from a team built around a single superstar to a more collective, high-pressing unit appears to be gathering pace. With Alvarez finding his clinical edge again and the midfield contributing heavily to the scoreline, the tactical evolution under Scaloni remains one of the most intriguing stories in international football.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, will have to regroup quickly after a night where they were simply outclassed in every department. For the world champions, the focus now shifts to the upcoming competitive calendar as they look to build on this momentum. This result serves notice to the rest of the world that Argentina remains a formidable force, capable of producing devastating attacking football regardless of who is wearing the famous number ten shirt.