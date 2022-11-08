‘Nice rumour’ could see Liverpool land ex-Man Utd goalkeeper as Hannover respond to Zieler speculation

Liverpool are said to be in the market for a back-up goalkeeper, with Hannover welcoming the “nice rumour” linking Ron-Robert Zieler with the Reds.

WHAT HAPPENED? Questions have been asked of whether Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher may look to go in search of regular game time away from Anfield next summer, while veteran Spanish shot-stopper Adrian is due to hit free agency in 2023. That could force Jurgen Klopp to bring in more cover for first-choice Alisson, with former Manchester United academy graduate Zieler said to be a player in his sights.

WHAT THEY SAID: With Zieler running down his contract in Germany, Hannover coach Stefan Leitl has told Bild of the rumours suggesting that his captain could be heading back to England: “He has played [himself] into focus. It’s a nice rumour to associate Hannover 96 with Liverpool. Ron is my captain. The focus is on the game [against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zieler joined United’s youth ranks in 2005 and spent five years with the Red Devils, featuring for their U18 side and taking in a loan spell at Northampton before leaving for a first stint with Hannover in 2010 without making a senior appearance. He returned to English football at Leicester in 2016, but took in just 11 outings for the Foxes before returning to Germany after one season at the King Power Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? Before turning their attention towards the likes of Zieler, Liverpool are expected to bolster their ranks during the January transfer window as injuries have contributed significantly to uncharacteristic struggles for consistency in 2022-23.