Touchdown! NFL legend Tom Brady turns up at Birmingham City's game against Leeds after becoming minority owner of Championship club

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady will be present at Birmingham's game against Leeds in the Championship, with the American now a minority owner.

NFL legend Brady on his way to St. Andrews

American has become a minority owner of the club

Birmingham face Leeds

WHAT HAPPENED? NFL legend Tom Brady is on the way to St. Andrews to watch Birmingham take on Leeds United on the opening weekend of the Championship season. The American bought a minority stake in the Midlands club this summer, and is in town to see them welcome Leeds.

Brady was also then spotted in a pub meeting supporters in the lead-up to the game, which will no doubt go down well with Birmingham fans.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The legendary quarterback will be hoping to sprinkle some of his winning mentality on his new club, with Birmingham finishing 17th in the Championship last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR BIRMINGHAM? Brady - by his own admission - knows little about football, but he'll no doubt set higher objectives than languishing in the bottom half of the English second tier.