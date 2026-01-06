How to buy NFL Wild Card Weekend 2026 tickets: NFL Playoff teams, dates, locations & more

With the NFL regular season done and dusted, the holy grail that is the Super Bowl is beginning to loom large on the horizon. 272 games down, 12 pulsating playoff match-ups to go until we hit California for the biggest showdown in American sport.

You know you will be savouring every moment along the way, and you could be within touching distance of the action if you secure seats at one of the epic knockout clashes to come, starting with this weekend’s Wild Card matches.

The NFL Playoffs get underway this weekend with six sizzling Wild Card match-ups. Let GOAL show you all the vital NFL postseason ticket information you require, including the upcoming playoff schedule and how you can secure highly-sought after seats.

What is the NFL Wild Card Weekend 2026 schedule?

In the first round of the NFL Playoffs, dubbed ‘Wild Card Weekend’, the 2nd-seeded division winner hosts the 7th-seeded Wild Card, the 3rd seed hosts the 6th seed, and the 4th seed hosts the 5th-seeded. The No.1 seeds from each conference receive first-round byes.

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Location Tickets Saturday, January 10 LA Rams at Carolina Panthers (4.35 pm) Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte) Tickets Saturday, January 10 Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (8.15 pm) Soldier Field (Chicago) Tickets Sunday, January 11 Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:05 pm) EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville) Tickets Sunday, January 11 San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (4:40 pm) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets Sunday, January 11 LA Chargers at New England Patriots (8:15 pm) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Monday, January 12 Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 pm) Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh) Tickets

What to expect from NFL Wild Card 2026?

We’ve ridden a rollercoaster of emotion ever since the first kick-off in Week 1 of the NFL season back in September, and following a highly dramatic campaign, it came as no surprise that the race for playoff spots went to the wire and the final games of Week 18.

Those 14 sides still in the hunt for glory must now successfully manoeuvre their way through the perilous playoff path that lies before them over the coming month, before they reach the promised land that is Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, where Super Bowl LX is being held.

The oddsmakers in Vegas would have been smirking from ear to ear if you had requested to place a pre-season wager on both the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions missing the playoff party. However, those huge odds would have landed, as for the first time since 2014, Kansas City failed to make the cut-off after going 6-11 during the regular season.

It’s also the first time since 2022 that the previous season’s number one seeds failed to make the postseason, with Detroit also falling short with a 9-8 record in a uber tough NFC North division.

There may have been a whole host of shocks this season, but one thing that can be guaranteed every year in the world of the NFL is that as soon as the playoffs are upon us, we are set for high drama and jaw-dropping action every step of the way to the Super Bowl.

How to buy NFL Wild Card Weekend 2026 tickets

NFL season ticket holders are granted the opportunity to buy postseason tickets through their respective home team sites. However, thousands of seats are still available for those looking to join the postseason party. On the official NFL site, the NFL Ticket Network is an open system for fans that provides a secure ticket-buying experience from the time fans purchase tickets to entry into stadiums on gameday. Ticketmaster, who are the Official Ticketing Partner of the NFL, plays an important role within the NFL Ticket Network.

Those looking to attend any of the upcoming Wild Card matches may also wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub for last-minute tickets, with tickets likely to sell out nearer kick-off.

How much do NFL Wild Card Weekend 2026 tickets cost?

Like all NFL Playoff encounters, Wild Card Weekend match ticket prices will vary depending on where the games are taking place and where you are standing/seated at the venue. Different teams/stadiums will charge different prices, and those will increase the further down the playoff path the team progresses, as shown below:

Wild Card round: Tickets start from around $145

Tickets start from around $145 Divisional round: Prices often exceed $400, with some games averaging around $1000

Prices often exceed $400, with some games averaging around $1000 Conference Championship games: Expect to pay at least $800 for the most affordable tickets

Expect to pay at least $800 for the most affordable tickets Super Bowl: Seats can exceed $1,800, especially in high-demand markets

VIP/hospitality packages are also available for the majority of NFL Playoff matches. As well as premium seating, additional perks may include lounge access and complimentary food and beverages. Prices start from around $450.

On resale sites such as StubHub, fans can purchase Wild Card Playoff tickets from $147 upwards.

Which teams are playing in the NFL Wild Card Playoffs 2026?

Of the 14 teams that have progressed to the NFL Playoffs 2026, five of them are still searching for their first Super Bowl success (Jacksonville, Houston, Buffalo, LA Chargers, and Carolina). The most decorated teams that are still left in search of glory this year are the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have both reigned supreme as Super Bowl champions on six occasions apiece.

The Houston Texans head into the postseason as the most in-form side, having won nine matches on the spin. At the other end of the scale, the Green Bay Packers are desperate to rediscover their winning touch, having lost four successive games.

Team Regular season record Last Playoff performance Super Bowl wins AFC New England Patriots 14-3 (1st in AFC East) lost Wildcard playoff (2021) 6 Jacksonville Jaguars 13-4 (1st in AFC South) lost Divisional playoff (2022) 0 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-7 (1st in AFC North) lost Wildcard playoff (2024) 6 Houston Texans 12-5 (2nd in AFC South) lost Divisional playoff (2024) 0 Buffalo Bills 12-5 (2nd in AFC East) lost AFC Championship game (2024) 0 LA Chargers 11-6 (2nd in AFC West) lost Wildcard playoff (2024) 0 NFC Chicago Bears 11-6 (1st in NFC North) lost Wildcard playoff (2022) 1 Philadelphia Eagles 11-6 (1st in NFC East) won Super Bowl (2024) 2 Carolina Panthers 8-9 (1st in NFC South) lost Wildcard playoff (2017) 0 LA Rams 12-5 (1st in NFC West) lost Divisional playoff (2024) 2 San Francisco 49ers 12-5 (1st in NFC West) lost Super Bowl (2023) 5 Green Bay Packers 9-7 (2nd in NFC North) lost Wildcard playoff (2024) 4

What is the NFL Playoffs format?

The Playoffs have four rounds: Wild Card, Divisional, Conference Championship, and of course the Super Bowl. The first three rounds happen in consecutive weeks before a two-week break ahead of the biggest match of the season.

The four division champions from each conference make the playoffs and are seeded No.1 through No.4 based on record. The three remaining teams in each conference with the best record qualify for the postseason as Wild Card teams and are seeded No.5 through No.7. If a Wild Card team has a better record than a division winner, it still receives a lower 5, 6, or 7 seeding. The Wild Card round games are: No.2 vs No.7, No.3 vs No.6, and No.4 vs No.5, with the higher seed hosting the lower seed.

The AFC & NFC regular season top performers or No.1 seeds (Denver & Seattle) sit out the Wild Card round, and they play at home for as long as they remain in the playoffs. The pair hosts the lowest remaining seeds from their respective conferences in the Divisional Round, with the next highest seed hosting the fourth and final team in the other game. That is repeated in the final round, with the highest remaining seed playing at home in the Conference Championships.