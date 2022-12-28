Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was sent off for two yellow cards in the space of two minutes against Strasbourg on Wednesday night.

WHAT HAPPENED: The referee didn't hesitate to brandish a second yellow when Neymar went down in the box in the 62nd minute when there was zero contact. He had picked up his first booking just one minute before after catching Strasbourg's Adrien Thomasson in the face with a stray hand.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar did his reputation no favours with the clear embellishment. It's the worst possible outcome for his return to club action after a disappointing World Cup exit.

DID YOU KNOW? The 30-year-old now has five career red cards since joining PSG.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The Brazilian faces a suspension for his antics, meaning he will likely miss PSG's next Ligue 1 match against Lens on Sunday.