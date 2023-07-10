Neymar's back! Brazilian superstar returns to PSG for pre-season training after lengthy injury layoff amid uncertainty around his future

Neymar was among the players who reported for pre-season training at Paris Saint-Germain following his recovery from a four-month injury layoff.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian underwent reconstructive surgery on his ankle after an injury cut his season short almost five months ago. The attacker's recovery seems to be going well as he featured in a video on the club's social channels of their stars reporting back for duty after the summer break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not yet clear if the 31-year-old will be sticking around in the French capital for much longer, however. It has been reported in recent months that PSG are open to selling him this summer and he has been linked with a return to Barcelona, while Chelsea and Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs said to be interested.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neymar still has two years left on his contract at PSG. He enjoyed a bright start to last season, scoring 13 goals and setting up a further 11 in his 20 Ligue 1 appearances before he suffered an ankle injury in February.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The winger could feature for PSG when they take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in a friendly on July 25.