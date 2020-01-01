Neymar has ‘advantage’ over Lautaro as Barcelona weigh up bids – Menotti

The former Blaugrana boss, who guided Argentina to World Cup glory in 1978, expects a Brazilian forward to be prioritised over a fellow countryman

Neymar has “an advantage over Lautaro Martinez” when it comes to possible bids from , claims Cesar Luis Menotti, with the star’s experience considered to make him a more preferable option than the striker.

Big-money moves from Camp Nou for two South American stars are said to be in the pipeline.

Bringing Neymar back to Catalunya has been made a top transfer priority for Barca, who bid farewell to the international back in 2017.

Putting an agreement in place with PSG has proved difficult, but the Liga giants are refusing to throw in the towel.

Alternative options are, however, been eyed up, with Argentine forward Lautaro among those to have registered on Barca’s radar.

At 22 years of age, he is considered to be one for the future.

With that in mind, and with Inter having no plans to part with a prized asset any time soon, Menotti believes that Barcelona should be favouring a move to get Neymar back on their books.

The former Blaugrana boss, who led to World Cup glory in 1978, told Sport: “Rumours about Neymar's possible return and Lautaro's signing are on the front pages these days and I understand fans are excited.

“The first thing I would like to say is that Barcelona must continue to strengthen an idea of play that they had with [Johan] Cruyff, up to [Pep] Guardiola and with the coaches who have followed their methodology.

“In a team that has a 'mother' idea and a [clear] functioning, it is much more likely that a great player will adapt.

“In that sense, we could say that Neymar has an advantage over Lautaro.

“Either of the two players would strengthen Barca's play, but the only player who can win games when the team doesn't deserve it is already there and that's Messi.”

Barcelona talisman Messi is said to be keen on seeing Neymar brought in alongside him once more.

The Brazilian spent four productive years in before heading to , registering 105 goals in 186 appearances.

He would be expected to slot straight back into the fold if re-signed from PSG, but securing the 28-year-old’s signature will not be easy.