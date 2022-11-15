‘Like it or not, Neymar is an ace’ – Brazil star backed by Richarlison to illuminate 2022 World Cup

Richarlison is backing Brazil’s talismanic captain to illuminate the 2022 World Cup, saying “whether you like it or not, Neymar is an ace”.

Selecao ready for shot at global glory

Tite's squad loaded with talent

PSG forward remains the main man

WHAT HAPPENED? The Selecao are heading to Qatar as many people’s favourites to go all the way and collect a sixth global crown, with there an enviable array of talent at Tite’s disposal. Neymar remains the main man in a star-studded squad, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward still a match-winning talent despite coming in for criticism at times.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tottenham forward Richarlison has told Eurosport of working with an iconic figure and why he remains one of the best in the business: “Neymar is a likeable guy. He’s someone I admire a lot, a real idol for me. One the pitch, it’s wonderful to play with him because he’s always there to put us in a clear goal situation. I admire him so much. Whether you like it or not, Neymar is an ace, a standout player, so we do everything to make him feel good.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison added on a 30-year-old frontman that likes to play with a smile on his face: “Neymar is a more match-oriented player. In a training situation, he's more relaxed and lighter but when he plays, he likes to challenge the opponents.”

WHAT NEXT? Brazil are due to open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Serbia on November 24, before going on to face Switzerland and Cameroon in their other Group G fixtures.