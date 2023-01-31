Neymar injury worry: PSG star omitted from squad for Montpellier clash due to muscle fatigue

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed Neymar will not feature in Wednesday's Ligue 1 match against Montpellier because of muscle fatigue.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old featured and scored in PSG's last league outing at home to Reims. He was brought off after 85 minutes, before Folarin Balogun snatched a last-minute equaliser for the away side.

Neymar is not listed in the squad for Wednesday's game against Montpellier as the club have confirmed that he will remain in treatment for a muscular issue.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Neymar has found his form of late following a forgetful return immediately after the World Cup, PSG faltered once more on Sunday, taking their tally to just one win in four league games. They failed to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 after second-placed Lens drew to Troyes a day earlier, and will need to pick up points against Montpellier despite also being without Marco Verratti through suspension.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The Brazilian wants to be back in time for PSG's Ligue 1 meeting with Toulouse on Saturday, as the muscle issue is not expected to be anything serious.