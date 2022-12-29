Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier defended Neymar after seeing the Brazilian pick up a red card in their win against Strasbourg.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar's return to competitive action after World Cup heartbreak did not end well as he was given the marching orders by referee Clement Turpin during PSG's 2-1 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1. He was first cautioned for catching Adrien Thomasson in the face with a stray hand, and then a minute later was shown a second yellow after he went down theatrically in the box when being tracked by Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku, who made no contact with the 30-year-old. Galtier acknowledged that Neymar had dived, but felt he did not deserve the first yellow card, particularly after being subjected to constant fouls himself in the first hour of the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can understand that there is frustration and anger," the PSG boss said after the game. "I expected a difficult match. Strasbourg was able to prepare. There was a lot of impact. They are a team that plays well but gives off a lot of strength and power. I regret that sometimes the excess commitment was not sanctioned more severely on my players, which generated a little frustration for Neymar."

Galtier added: "I can understand the simulation, I have reviewed the images and there is simulation. It deserves a yellow card. But I find that his first yellow is still very severe compared to the number of fouls suffered by Neymar, and not small fouls."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar's ill-discipline almost cost PSG a crucial three points in the Ligue 1 title race, but he was ultimately bailed out by Kylian Mbappe, who dispatched a stoppage-time penalty to give ten-man PSG the victory.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The Brazilian now faces a suspension for his antics, meaning he will miss PSG's next Ligue 1 match against Lens on Sunday.