Neymar clear of coronavirus and back in training at PSG

The Brazilian forward was one of several players on the books of the Ligue 1 champions to test positive for Covid-19

Neymar has declared himself to be “super happy” after testing negative for Covid-19 and returning to training at .

The international forward was one of several players at Parc des Princes to contract the disease.

He formed part of a party that took in a post-season trip to Ibiza.

More teams

Coronavirus outbreaks were reported on the Balearic Island, with Neymar among those left questioning why such a break was taken in.

PSG found themselves having to make regular announcements of positive tests, with Goal confirming that Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos were also laid low.

All of those concerned have had to take in periods of self-isolation.

Neymar has completed his, with the South American sharing the news with his millions of followers on social media.

He posted: “I went back to training, super happy #CORONAOUT”

Voltei aos treinos, super feliz ... O PAI TA ON 🤪 #CORONAOUT — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 11, 2020

Neymar is now free to focus on his football once more.

PSG suffered a disappointing end to their campaign in 2019-20, with domestic successes followed by continental heartbreak.

Thomas Tuchel’s side came unstuck in the final against , having reached that showpiece event for the first time in the club’s history.

The intention of those in the French capital is to return to that stage as quickly as possible and Neymar will be sticking around to aid that cause in 2020-21.

Despite facing regular rounds of speculation regarding his future, with transfer talk never far away, the 28-year-old told PSG Le Mag on his plans: “I am staying at PSG next season.

Article continues below

“I remain and with the ambition to return to the final of the Champions League, this time to win it. I like this idea of ​​doing everything to leave my name in the history books of my club.”

Neymar is tied to a contract at PSG through to the summer of 2022 and fresh terms have been mooted for the Brazilian superstar, who completed a record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) move to in 2017.

He appears more open to signing a new deal than he has been in the past, with the appeal of heading back to La Liga at either Barcelona or Real Madrid starting to fade.