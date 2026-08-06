Newcastle United tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Newcastle enter 2026/27 under new head coach Matthias Jaissle, brought in after Eddie Howe's departure and a disappointing 12th-place finish last season. With no European football this term, the focus is on the Premier League. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at St James' Park.

Newcastle United's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

Date & Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets Sun 23 Aug 2026, 16:30 Newcastle United vs Liverpool St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Bournemouth St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00 Leeds United vs Newcastle United Elland Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 19 Sep 2026, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Hull City St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00 Coventry City vs Newcastle United Coventry Building Society Arena (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Aston Villa St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Selhurst Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 31 Oct 2026, 16:00 Newcastle United vs Everton St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00 Fulham vs Newcastle United Craven Cottage (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Arsenal St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United American Express Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00 Newcastle United vs Manchester United St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Sunderland (Tyne-Wear Derby) St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United Portman Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00 Brentford vs Newcastle United Gtech Community Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Manchester City St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00 Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00 Chelsea vs Newcastle United Stamford Bridge (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00 Manchester United vs Newcastle United Old Trafford (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Fulham St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00 Arsenal vs Newcastle United Emirates Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove Albion St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00 Everton vs Newcastle United Hill Dickinson Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00 Newcastle United vs Chelsea St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Newcastle United Etihad Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Brentford St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United The City Ground (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Newcastle United Vitality Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Mar 2027, 16:00 Newcastle United vs Leeds United St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00 Liverpool vs Newcastle United Anfield (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 1 May 2027, 15:00 Sunderland vs Newcastle United (Tyne-Wear Derby) Stadium of Light (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Coventry City St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Villa Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sun 23 May 2027, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace St James' Park (Home) Premier League Tickets Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00 Hull City vs Newcastle United MKM Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets

How to buy Newcastle United tickets?

Match day tickets never reach general sale, as demand exceeds supply after Mags members and season ticket holders claim their seats during priority windows.

Club memberships are Mags+ (£47), Mags (£37), and Junior Mags (£20). Mags+ includes priority purchase, free pre-season friendly access, and a place on the season ticket waiting list criteria.

Secondary sites such as StubHub offer an alternative if official channels sell out.

How much are Newcastle United tickets?

Adult prices through the club range from £56 to £75 on a match-by-match basis, varying by opponent and seat location.

The cheapest tickets are typically found in the family area, high on Level 7 in the Milburn Stand.

Prices have risen 5% and 3.3% in consecutive recent seasons on the back of the club's improved form.

Everything you need to know about St James' Park

Newcastle's home since 1892, St James' Park holds 52,264, the 10th largest capacity in English football. It has hosted internationals at Euro 1996, events during the 2012 London Olympics, and matches at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and is confirmed as a host venue for Euro 2028.

The stadium's longer-term future is still undecided. Owners Public Investment Fund are weighing up expanding the current ground to around 65,000 or building an entirely new stadium nearby, potentially up to 70,000 seats, but no final decision has been made. In the meantime, the club has focused on incremental upgrades, including a PA system overhaul and new seating and food outlets.