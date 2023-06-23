Newcastle United to make history as first professional team in FA Women's National League as club aims for Women's Champions League

Newcastle United will become the first full-time professional team in the history of the Women's National League in the 2023-24 season.

Newcastle United Women set to go pro

Team was promoted to the third tier this year

Magpies aiming to be in Europe by 2027

WHAT HAPPENED? It is the latest show of support the club's new owners have shown to its women's team, which will compete in the third tier in the upcoming season after winning promotion last term. The Magpies topped the Division One North table as a semi-pro team and will now go full-time this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle have big ambitions for the women's team, with the i revealing last year that the club is aiming to be in the Women's Champions League by the 2027-28 season. Two more promotions would put the north-east club into the Women's Super League, where they could then compete for a European spot.

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle will kick off their Women's National League season later this summer, competing against teams like Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Burnley for the league's sole promotion spot.