Newcastle will be a Premier League title threat soon, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola after marvelling at Magpies' Carabao Cup effort vs Man Utd

Manchester City may have beaten Newcastle on Saturday but Pep Guardiola knows the Magpies will be a threat for many years to come.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola warned that Newcastle will be challenging for the major trophies over the next few years, saying that he's seen the ability of the fifth-place Magpies even in a recent poor run of form.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Their threat is not a surprise," Guardiola said after City's 2-0 win over Eddie Howe's side. "There is a reason why they were in the Carabao Cup final and for a lot of minutes they were better than United. This team and this club in the next few years will be a threat for the title."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eighteen months after being taken over by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium, Newcastle are on the rise. They reached the final of the Carabao Cup final, albeit losing 2-0 to Manchester United last Sunday. They are also challenging for a top-six finish in the Premier League, although they have failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Guardiola's side have a rare week-long break before their next match against Crystal Palace and the coach has given his players two days of rest to recharge their batteries.