Newcastle leading race for James Maddison with Tottenham also interested in relegated Leicester star

Newcastle United are in pole position to sign Leicester City's 26-year-old creative midfielder James Maddison, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle in pole position to sign Maddison

Interest from multiple clubs across Europe

Foxes willing to cash in on the midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Leicester City are open to selling a few of their stars following their relegation from the Premier League this season. The Foxes are willing to listen to offers for star midfielder Maddison, who has attracted interest from multiple clubs in the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Spurs and Newcastle are competing for the 26-year-old. Newcastle have maintained a long-standing interest in the midfielder while Ange Postecoglu, Spurs' new boss, has demanded that the club sign the attacking midfielder.

The Magpies are reportedly ahead of Spurs in the race and look set to add to their depth ahead of a season with Champions League football.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leicester City were reluctant to sell the player, but the club's stance has changed following their relegation, and several big stars are set to leave the club. Maddison has a year left on his contract, and the Foxes will be hoping to extract a fee from the sale of the midfielder.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR HIM? Maddison will be hoping to resolve his future and decide on his next club quickly, with his current deal set to expire in 12 months.